Hideo Kojima returns in Cyberpunk 2? A mysterious new meeting with CD Projekt Red has fired up the Internet

Hideo Kojima has released a new but very familiar photo with developers from the CD Projekt RED studio.
The second visit from CD Projekt Red to Hideo Kojima has sparked fresh chatter about the legendary creator possibly making an appearance in the Polish developer's new game.
Exactly a year after previous reports, the father of the Metal Gear series shared another photo with devs from CD Projekt Red. To make it more amusing, both new photos were taken in such a way that they look almost identical to the photographs from 2022. In fact, even the content of the post is identical: "With everyone from CD Projekt Red."
So, it seems like Kojima is either messing with us by posting old photos from last year, or he actually invited the Polish studio over again in the past few weeks or months. The previous post by the Director already sparked big interest, partly in the context of a conversation he had with Keanu Reeves.
At first, this was interpreted as a hint regarding the actor's appearance in Kojima's new project. However, the visit of the CD Projekt Red team suggested a connection between that meeting and the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. As it happens, the Japanese creator was actually in that game and lent his voice to one of the characters. Could this character be returning in Cyberpunk 2?
Kojima Productions is currently hiring for work on their next two games. This likely has nothing to do with the CD Projekt Red visit. Now you're thinking about it.
Author: Jacob Blazewicz
Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).
