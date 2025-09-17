Fellowship's Open Beta release date and timing. How and when to join the final playtest

Chief Rebel, the team behind the upcoming multiplayer dungeon crawler RPG Fellowship, has announced the timing for their final Open Beta ahead of the game’s Early Access launch next month. Fellowship was one of the most played demos during last February’s Steam Next Fest, and this Open Beta is the opportunity for players to jump in since then. So, if you need to brush up on the playable heroes ahead of the playtest, we have you covered.

Fellowship’s final Open Beta is about to start. Here are the dates, times, and how to join

The final Fellowship open beta starts tomorrow, Thursday, September 18th, at 10:00 AM Pacific Time and runs through Tuesday, September 23rd, at 10:00 AM Pacific Time, according to the latest post on Steam. This gives players just under a week to play the game ahead of the Early Access launch on October 16th, 2025. To opt into the beta, simply visit Fellowship’s Steam page and request access to the playtest there. The team will send you an email if and when you’ve been accepted.

From the team’s Steam post: “We absolutely can’t wait for you all to jump into the Open Beta and see just how much Fellowship has evolved since we had our last public playtest…” This playtest will include a seventh hero that wasn’t available during the February playtest, Mara, a melee-focused DPS hero. Although that’s not all that’s changed.

According to the post from Chief Rebel, this new beta will introduce a new dungeon, as well as “an engaging progression system including Weapons, Gems, Talents, Crafting, Legendary items and more.” The beta will also include “a fresh take on matchmaking and group finding…” as well as “new gameplay features like cosmetic customization,” which will allow players to adjust the appearance of armor. This will also be where much of the feedback the team got during the February Steam Next Fest will be implemented.