Insomniac Games veteran joined the team working on Cyberpunk 2. CD Projekt Red is growing

Jess Scott of Insomniac Games has joined the CD Projekt studio and will apparently help with the development of Cyberpunk 2.
Another gaming industry veteran has joined CD Projekt Red and is now part of the team working on Cyberpunk 2.
After bringing one of the Kingdom Come creators on board for The Witcher 4 and rumors about Kojima meeting with CD Projekt Red employees again, it seems like the Polish developer has snagged another valuable team member. As noticed by Reddit users, Jess Scott, the former Director of Gameplay Programming at Insomniac Games, has started working at CDPR.
Her LinkedIn profile points out that she has joined the company's Boston branch, the same one currently responsible for the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.
Scott spent nearly 7 years at Insomniac Games, contributing to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Before that, Scott had a brief stint with Amazon after spending over 8 years at Harmonix Games (now owned by Epic Games), where she was the lead developer for Rock Band 4 and helped create other hit music games from the studio.
At the end of May, Cyberpunk 2 (known until then as Project Orion) entered the pre-production phase.
