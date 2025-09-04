Dark action RPG NiOh 3 on impressive gameplay. Check the long and difficult battle with the demonic boss

At the beginning of June this year, Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo announced NiOh 3, the third installment of the popular soulslike series. Now we got a long gameplay video presenting a fight with one of the bosses - Takeda Shingen.

The above video material was published by IGN, which in September will cover it in more detail. As a result, in the coming weeks we should receive fresh information about the game.

Meanwhile, it's worth reminding that although NiOh 3 will draw heavily from the achievements of its predecessors, it will stand out due to the open world, as well as two fighting styles - samurai and ninja. We will play as a warrior fighting against yokai, and we can do that both alone and in multiplayer mode.

NiOh 3 is heading to PC and PlayStation 5 in 2026.