Dark action RPG NiOh 3 on impressive gameplay. Check the long and difficult battle with the demonic boss

The developers of NiOh 3 are slowly beginning to unveil their cards. We can check out a video showing a long and challenging clash with one of the bosses.

Christian Pieniazek

Dark action RPG NiOh 3 on impressive gameplay. Check the long and difficult battle with the demonic boss, image source: Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo.
Dark action RPG NiOh 3 on impressive gameplay. Check the long and difficult battle with the demonic boss Source: Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo.

At the beginning of June this year, Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo announced NiOh 3, the third installment of the popular soulslike series. Now we got a long gameplay video presenting a fight with one of the bosses - Takeda Shingen.

The above video material was published by IGN, which in September will cover it in more detail. As a result, in the coming weeks we should receive fresh information about the game.

Meanwhile, it's worth reminding that although NiOh 3 will draw heavily from the achievements of its predecessors, it will stand out due to the open world, as well as two fighting styles - samurai and ninja. We will play as a warrior fighting against yokai, and we can do that both alone and in multiplayer mode.

NiOh 3 is heading to PC and PlayStation 5 in 2026.

More:

NiOh 3

Q1 2026

PC PlayStation
Want It!
Like it?

0

Christian Pieniazek

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map