Who plays Slurp in Wednesday? Meet the actor who plays Isaac Night

A new actor joined the cast of Wednesday in season 2, playing a zombie named Slurp. It later turned out that this character was very important to the mythology of Wednesday.

Wednesday season 2 part 2 showed Slurp, or rather Isaac Night, as he turned out to be the individual brought back to life by Pugsley Addams, in all his glory. Viewers finally got to see what the man whose story, or at least part of it, we learned about in part 1 of this season, and who is so important in Wednesday, looks like.

Who is Owen Painter from Wednesday?

For most of Wednesday season 2, the actor playing Slurp was covered in makeup that made him unrecognizable. It was only in part 2 that we could see what this character actually looks like and, consequently, take a look at the actor who plays him.

Slurp in Wednesday is played by Owen Painter. He is a young actor who doesn’t have a long list of credits yet, but has already had the opportunity to appear in popular productions alongside well-known names, including The Handmaid's Tale (as Jaden) and Tiny Beautiful Things (as Young Lucas). In 2021, Painter also appeared in the short film Soup.

Owen Painter attended Chapman University College of Performing Arts, where he was a 2020 BFA Screen Acting student.

The actor initially had no idea that the role he was signing up for in Wednesday would be so interesting, as before he arrived on set, he was convinced that he would be playing some kind of monster, perhaps a slimy creature, given that he was named Slurp.

Ultimately, it turned out that his character was much more complex and had nothing to do with a slimy monster. Painter ended up playing a zombie and later a mad scientist from the past who turned out to have a deep connection to Wednesday's mythology.

You can watch Owen Painter as Slurp in Wednesday season 2, which is available in its entirety on Netflix.

