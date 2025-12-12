Action RPG combining steampunk and king-fu has a release date. It's pretty far off, but a new trailer for Phantom Blade Zero makes a lot of promise

Phantom Blade Zero is a game that all action RPG fans should keep an eye on because, based on what we've seen so far, it looks really promising. During The Game Awards 2025, a new trailer was showcased, finally revealing the game's release date.

Phantom Blade Zero will launch on September 9, 2026, on PC and PlayStation 5. You can already add the game to your wishlist on Steam and in the PS Store.

Phantom Blade Zero is being developed by the Chinese studio S-GAME, which draws inspiration from wuxia-style stories and Hong Kong action films. The creators really hit the jackpot with the success of Black Myth: Wukong, and now they've got a bunch of investors lining up to back the project. Hence the high budget, which is evident in the published trailers.

The game's story takes us into a fantasy world called Phantom World, where you'll find a mix of stuff like Chinese mythology and steampunk. Players will take on the role of Soul, an elite assassin who, after being framed for the murder of the order's patriarch, has limited time to find the real culprits.

The game is all about flashy and intense battles with regular enemies and big bosses. Skillfully avoiding enemy attacks and delivering quick counters will be fundamental, with a wide arsenal of weapons and combat skills adding variety to the gameplay. There will also be opportunities for free exploration of locations with an open structure.