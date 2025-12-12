Lords of the Fallen 2 delivers on the creators' grand promise of a highly anticipated soulslike sequel

The sequel to Lords of the Fallen made its debut at The Game Awards 2025, showing off gameplay from the next chapter in the series.

Although LotF has long since parted ways with its original creators, the series is still being developed under the supervision of Warsaw-based CI Games. We have also known for a while that the company is preparing to release a sequel to the latest installment, which is also a reboot of the series. The "second" Lords of the Fallen made an appearance during the awards ceremony hosted by Geoff Keighley.

We have included the fresh gameplay trailer for Lords of the Fallen 2 below.

It was almost a given that LotF 2 would appear at TGA 2025. The creators promised to show some gameplay this year, and it's hard to imagine the publisher passing up the chance to showcase their game at this year's The Game Awards, even if it's a pretty pricey move.