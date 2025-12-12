Lords of the Fallen 2 delivers on the creators' grand promise of a highly anticipated soulslike sequel

Lords of the Fallen 2 showed off its charms in a gameplay trailer revealed at The Game Awards 2025.
The sequel to Lords of the Fallen made its debut at The Game Awards 2025, showing off gameplay from the next chapter in the series.
Although LotF has long since parted ways with its original creators, the series is still being developed under the supervision of Warsaw-based CI Games. We have also known for a while that the company is preparing to release a sequel to the latest installment, which is also a reboot of the series. The "second" Lords of the Fallen made an appearance during the awards ceremony hosted by Geoff Keighley.
We have included the fresh gameplay trailer for Lords of the Fallen 2 below.
It was almost a given that LotF 2 would appear at TGA 2025. The creators promised to show some gameplay this year, and it's hard to imagine the publisher passing up the chance to showcase their game at this year's The Game Awards, even if it's a pretty pricey move.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Jacob Blazewicz
Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).
Spring 2026 will be hot. Saros will be released a little later, but with a bang, and Returnal fans will be delighted
Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred officially revealed. Lots of info about the new DLC to Blizzard's game and Paladin
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for
Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer