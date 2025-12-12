New class in Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred is an homage to the second installment, but with one big change

During The Game Awards, we received a teaser for a new expansion for Diablo IV titled Lord of Hatred. It introduces, among other things, two new character classes, the first of which—the Paladin—is already available in the game (as well as in the 11th Season).

Return of the Paladin

Paladin is pretty well-known to Diablo fans. Even though he didn't make it into Diablo 3 (we got the Crusader instead), he was one of the classes you could play in the classic Diablo 2. Moreover, he was a highly anticipated character class, so fans should be pleased that he has finally appeared in the fourth installment.

Paladins are highly trained warriors who wear heavy armor, carry large shields, and wield one-handed swords or maces. In battle, they are aided by the power of light, which deals "holy" type damage. They are guided by several fundamental virtues, which are: courage, justice, hope, fate, and wisdom.

The Diablo IV website presents all the abilities of the Paladin. You will find among them classics such as the Blessed Hammer – magical hammers spiraling around the player – but also completely new skills. Auras that enhance the warrior could not be absent. The biggest new feature, however, is the oath system – the player chooses one of four available oaths, each reflecting different Paladin philosophies, thereby providing additional effects.

The new class has also received unique items dedicated to it, which will form the basis of many builds. Moreover, all players—regardless of whether they own the expansion—have gained access to a new quest related to Paladins.

If you would like to try out the character today, you need to purchase the Lord of Hatred expansion in pre-sale. However, it is not a small expense, as the basic edition is priced at $39.99, and the most expensive—Ultimate Edition—at as much as $89.99.

The expansion itself will launch only on April 28, 2026. Besides the Paladin and a second, yet unknown class, it will introduce to the game, among other things, a continuation of the campaign, a revamped skill tree, an item filter, and the iconic Horadric Cube.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!