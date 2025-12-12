New class in Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred is an homage to the second installment, but with one big change

An iconic character class known from the second installment of the series has returned to Diablo IV. The Paladin is now available to those who pre-purchase the Lord of Hatred DLC.
During The Game Awards, we received a teaser for a new expansion for Diablo IV titled Lord of Hatred. It introduces, among other things, two new character classes, the first of which—the Paladin—is already available in the game (as well as in the 11th Season).
Paladin is pretty well-known to Diablo fans. Even though he didn't make it into Diablo 3 (we got the Crusader instead), he was one of the classes you could play in the classic Diablo 2. Moreover, he was a highly anticipated character class, so fans should be pleased that he has finally appeared in the fourth installment.
Paladins are highly trained warriors who wear heavy armor, carry large shields, and wield one-handed swords or maces. In battle, they are aided by the power of light, which deals "holy" type damage. They are guided by several fundamental virtues, which are: courage, justice, hope, fate, and wisdom.
The Diablo IV website presents all the abilities of the Paladin. You will find among them classics such as the Blessed Hammer – magical hammers spiraling around the player – but also completely new skills. Auras that enhance the warrior could not be absent. The biggest new feature, however, is the oath system – the player chooses one of four available oaths, each reflecting different Paladin philosophies, thereby providing additional effects.
The new class has also received unique items dedicated to it, which will form the basis of many builds. Moreover, all players—regardless of whether they own the expansion—have gained access to a new quest related to Paladins.
If you would like to try out the character today, you need to purchase the Lord of Hatred expansion in pre-sale. However, it is not a small expense, as the basic edition is priced at $39.99, and the most expensive—Ultimate Edition—at as much as $89.99.
The expansion itself will launch only on April 28, 2026. Besides the Paladin and a second, yet unknown class, it will introduce to the game, among other things, a continuation of the campaign, a revamped skill tree, an item filter, and the iconic Horadric Cube.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
The next Grow a Garden (GaG) update is delayed. Christmas Part 2 release time is different than usual
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for
Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer