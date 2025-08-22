Deadlock is back on Steam, but „invite not showing up” bug remains. Try this solution

After a successful and mysterious start, Deadlock’s popularity has come to a halt. Even after the release of new heroes back in January 2025 the game didn’t see too much of an uptick in players’ count. However, that changed with the most recent update introduced to the title (via SteamDB). The production has been overhauled when it comes to UI and the Hideout was added, which is a new interactive lobby for players to explore while they are waiting for a match to be found. The biggest attraction, though, is the new cast of heroes that Valve decided to trickle in, instead of just dumping them all onto us. While the new wave of fans arrived, some of them claim that they have been sent an invite, but it’s not showing up anywhere on Steam. What to do about it? Is that a bug? Let’s try to see if there is an easy fix for that situation.

Solution for invite not showing up in Deadlock

It is quite an interesting scenario, when a game is not in beta testing, nor in Early Access or even in alpha. All we know about Deadlock is that it’s “a game in early development.” Due to that, trying it out requires an invitation from another fan who can already enjoy it. Getting the invite itself is not as hard as one could imagine, however, it can sometimes go missing and not show up at all. What to do in such a case?

First of all – wait. It seems that depending on the number of pending invites, the time to receive one can prolong. Considering that there has been an increased activity of players getting into the production, it would further confirm this theory. Because of that, it is possible that you may need to wait for your entry ticket to show up from several hours to several days, even. It is interesting that this is not a new situation that some players are facing. We had already witnessed similar problems a year ago, when the game was booming.

One can only wait for so long, though. It can happen that you might have been invited to Deadlock by multiple friends, but the pesky access token is still not coming through. There is one more thing that you can try out. It’s quite simple:

Open a browser of your choice, Go to Steam’s page and log in, if necessary, Navigate to the Playtest Invites site.

With that done, you should see all the pending invites that are tied to your account. Chances are that you have missed a notification with Deadlock’s invitation and it’s quietly waiting for you on the Playtest Invites page.

How to get Deadlock invite

At this point, there are a ton of fans enjoying Deadlock and getting an invite shouldn’t be a problem. You can try going to the game’s Steam page after being logged in, and check which one of your friends already has access to ask them for an invitation.

Be careful when clicking any links sent by others or the ones that you find over the Internet. It is a perfect opportunity for a scam that can result in losing your account. The safest way to gain access is by obtaining it from a known source, preferably someone you already know for quite a while and can invite you directly. You are doing it at your own risk!

If that doesn't work for you for whatever reason, though, you can always try your luck with the production’s Community Hub, where there are a lot of fans who are willing to send invites to everyone who wants it. Just remember to stay vigilant. Have fun!