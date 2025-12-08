“5 million 'requirement' encourages a very boring loop.” ARC Raiders players are far from happy after hearing about one of Expedition rewards

How the ARC Raiders Expedition works and why players are complaining. Are the rewards really worth the wipe?

Olga Racinowska

The Expedition in ARC Raiders is kicking off soon. After a small delay, it’ll run from December 17 to 22. If you’re level 20 or higher, you can choose to send your Raider on an Expedition – a full wipe of everything you’ve earned so far: your level, stash, skills, blueprints, crafting progress, all of it. But the issue is that many players aren’t happy with the trade-off, since you need to stockpile a ton of things to earn the rewards, and even then, they don’t really feel worth losing all your progress.

The controversial Expedition in ARC Raiders

Resetting your progress in ARC Raiders does come with some permanent perks for your next Raider. You’ll get:

  1. The Patchwork Raider outfit
  2. Scrappy Janitor Cap
  3. An Expedition indicator icon
  4. Up to 5 Skill points
  5. 12 extra Stash slots

There are also some temporary buffs that stack if you join future Expeditions, but they vanish if you skip the next one.

And while the extra storage is nice, let’s be real, the skill points are the main attraction. You can earn up to five, but each one requires a million in total Stash and Coin value when you depart for the Expedition. That means you need a five-million stash to get the full rewards. That’s a huge amount, and a lot of players feel the system shouldn’t work this way, sayingThe 5 million ‘requirement’ encourages a very boring loop of hoarding which will be unhealthy for the game.” They argue that everyone who chooses to reset should get the same rewards, especially since preparing for the Expedition already takes plenty of effort.

Fast ways to farm valuable loot in ARC Raiders

If you’re set on doing the Expedition in ARC Raiders and going for the wipe, there are a few spots with high-value loot worth farming, like the Hospital in Buried City. There are lockers near a key room there, but keep in mind other players will likely be hitting the same area. Another recommended spot is Stella Montis, the research facility.

To check your Stash value, just select all the items in your inventory and right-click to see their sell value. On console, hold LT/L2 and press A/X.

ARC Raiders

October 30, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox
Olga Racinowska

Author: Olga Racinowska

Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.

