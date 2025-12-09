Modern tanks in WoT? Wargaming Product Director teases the future of World of Tanks

World of Tanks hit its 15th anniversary this year, and it got its biggest makeover yet with the 2.0 update, bringing in tier XI tanks, a new map, and a PvE mode. The 2.1.1 update added even more tanks and new mechanics. But what about modern tanks, will we ever see them in the game? In an interview with GryOnline, Artem Safronov, Wargaming’s Product Director, shared what’s coming next and whether a modern-era World of Tanks could actually happen.

Will World of Tanks ever go modern?

When Artem Safronov was asked whether Wargaming will ever create a modern-era version of World of Tanks, he said that while they understand why players want it, but implementing modern tanks isn’t simple, and they don’t want to split the community by creating a separate game.

I think we agree with the players, because if we take today, for example, October 30, and think about what should be in the game in 5–10 years, the most reasonable answer is modern vehicles, right? It’s a very obvious choice. We are thinking about it, but… we need to find a very comprehensive, intelligent way to combine everything, because the last thing we would want is to create a separate game. We want everything to be smoothly integrated, but of course, that’s very hard to achieve, because the modern era is completely different. Modern tanks are entirely different.

World of Tanks; Developer: Wargaming

He also talked about World of Tanks: Heat, which takes a more colorful, hero-shooter approach. According to the developer, it’s just a different design philosophy – classic World of Tanks is slow and tactical, while Heat is more about imagining what a modern war game could be like. People just have different tastes, kind of like how some players love the chaos in the new Battlefield games.

As for the future of World of Tanks, Artem Safronov sees a bright road ahead. With the direction set by version 2.0, they’re focused on better gameplay, new mechanics, improved matchmaking and maps, and more innovations like tier XI tanks. He’s confident that both the game and Wargaming as a whole have a strong future.