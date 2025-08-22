PoE 2 The Third Edict is coming, here's when and how to start Rise of the Abyssal league

After a long period without any major updates to Path of Exile 2, fans of the game can breathe a sigh of relief. The Third Edict, as the latest patch for PoE 2 is called, will be released soon, and with it, the Rise of the Abyssal league. Some fans can't wait to return to the land of Wraeclast, which is why they are wondering when the new league will start and how they can join it. You can find out right here.

When Rise of the Abyssal league starts in PoE 2

Players who were tired of the current state of gameplay in Path of Exile 2 will soon be able to feel the wind of change that will come with The Third Edict update. This will happen on August 29, at 10:00 PM (GMT +2) in your local time. The exact countdown timer is available on the official Path of Exile 2 website. It will be available on all supported platforms, i.e. PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) as well as Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

This is a free expansion for players who have purchased early access to PoE 2. However, at the same time it goes live, there will also be a free weekend for those who have not yet purchased the game. They will be able to test the new content from August 29 to September 1.

The day before the release, it will be possible to pre-download The Third Edict. PC players will need to download a separate Torrent file, while console players will simply need to download the latest update.

How to start Rise of the Abyssal league in PoE 2

Once the update is available, you will need to create a new character to play in the Rise of the Abyssal league. Unfortunately, the new league is not available to characters that were created in the standard league.

League selection screen in PoE 2,developer: Grinding Gear Games

Then, simply select the Rise of the Abyssal banner on the right. From there, you can choose whether you want to play in hardcore mode or solo self-found mode additionally. And that's really it, after that you will be able to start your adventure with the new league and content.