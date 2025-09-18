Do you experience crashes in Dying Light The Beast? Developers know about the issue

Dying Light: The Beast is finally here. Those people who are not afraid of playing without Ray Tracing are already in the game… or they download it as we speak. However, some fans have DL: Beast on their devices but still can’t enjoy it because they experience crashes. Some of them can’t even launch the game. The good news is that developers are already working on the fix.

Dying Light The Beast Crash on launch

Many people are reporting various crashes. It seems that for most of them, DL: Beast stops working at the beginning, after pressing the start button. There is no confirmed fix for that at this point. However, developers are aware of the problem. It was announced in one of the posts on Steam.

Crash at the Beginning of the game - We are investigating this issue

So, in theory, you don’t have to do anything right now. If you don’t want to wait for developers’ patch, you may always check some basic solutions that often help in such situations.

If you want to get the latest news and guides, you should consider following us on Google News.

Turn off all overlays and unnecessary programs. Make sure that you have the newest drivers. Run the exe file in the game folder as administrator. Check integrity of your files.

Let’s hope that we all will be able to play the game soon. In the meantime, we would like you to look at our review. Moreover, we have prepared a guide that might help you during your trips. Good luck.