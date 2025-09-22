Dying Light the Beast max level. All you need to know about level cap

The essence of any game with RPG elements is character progression (some would argue that romances are equally important). This can be achieved in many ways, whether by acquiring new weapons and skills, or by gaining levels and increasing your stats. It is no different in Dying Light The Beast, where players controlling Kyle Crane can earn experience points for various activities. However, in many games there is a limit to the maximum level that can be achieved, so called level cap. Is there one in The Beast? And if so, what is it? You can find out about this and the process of gaining experience quickly in our article.

Max level in Dying Light The Beast

As for the maximum level you can reach in Dying Light The Beast, it is 15. Although this may seem very low, this developers’ decision is justified because leveling system is simplistic. First of all, the skill tree is not so big. Secondly, there are no attribute points in this game. When you reach a new level, your health and stamina automatically increase, and you receive 2 skill points. You can also upgrade your Beast abilities, but you will get Beast Points for killing bosses, not for level ups.

Leveling up is a slow process due to the high XP requirements, and in contrast to many other games, combat is not that rewarding in this aspect. The most experience can be gained by completing main and side quests.

How to farm XP quickly

As we’ve mentioned, you gain the most experience by completing main and side quests. What's more, performing various activities at night is a pretty good option for gaining XP faster, as you get twice as much.

Part of the explorer set,Dying Light: The Beast, developer: Techland

In addition, it is worth purchasing an explorer set, as each piece of clothing provides 2% more experience. If you wear all pieces, you will get 12% bonus to XP. You can buy this set from a trader in Old Town, the Town Hall. You can learn more about leveling system and other mechanics from our guide to Dying Light The Beast.