Having trouble changing language in Dying Light: The Beast? There is a solution

Today, Techland’s Dying Light: The Beast has been released. So far, reviews have been generally positive, with 94% of them positive on Steam at the time of writing. Gamepressure’s Darius Matusiak wrote in their review: “Currently, there probably isn’t a game with better zombie combat…Dying Light has once again set a high bar for the competition…” However, as with any game launch, there might be some hiccups and confusing moments, such as the current state of ray tracing and common crashes that the developer is working on. If you’re trying to figure out how to change language, we have a solution for you.

How to change the language in Dying Light: The Beast. You can’t do it in-game

If you’ve tried to figure this out yourself, you might have been surprised to see that the in-game settings for Dying Light: The Beast don’t have an option to change languages. You can turn on and off the subtitles, but that’s about it. Ultimately, you’ll have to exit the game to make the change.

In the game's Properties on Steam, go to General, then change the language.Source: Steam

If you’re playing on Steam, close out of the game and open your library. Right-click on Dying Light: The Beast and go to Properties. From there, the General tab should have what you’re looking for. Across from where it says “Language,” there should be a drop-down menu, select your preferred language, and the game should download a quick update. Then you’ll be ready to launch the game again.

On consoles, you may have to change your system language, which will vary by console. Generally, you should be able to access your console's Settings, find System Settings, and then locate the language setting to choose your preferred language.