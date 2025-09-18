Players are encountering a strange bug in Dying Light: The Beast. If it's raining inside there might be a fix

Some players are experiencing a strange bug in Dying Light: The Beast, in which rain continues to fall even when the player is inside a building. This may seem like a minor issue, but the rain effect makes it difficult to see, especially in the tighter quarters of buildings. Bugs and problems like this are unavoidable for a game launch of this size. Players may experience crashes, and there are issues with ray tracing, but fortunately, most are enjoying the experience. If you’re encountering this rain issue in Dying Light: The Beast, Techland is aware of the bug and has a simple solution to try.

Raining inside? Players encounter a strange bug in Dying Light: The Beast

The issue has been posted to Reddit, along with a few users sharing the problem in Steam discussion posts. This is where a developer from Techland has responded, writing: “We are aware of the issue – please try restarting the game.” This seems like a simple solution, and for now, it may be the only option you have. On the bright side, if the developers are aware of the issue, it should mean that a patch should arrive soon to take care of the bug. Of course, that is a hope, not a promise; we will have to wait to see if this is the case.

Rain can really detract from your ability to see.Source: MadRotmeg on r/DyingLight

As you can see in the post shared on Reddit by MadRotmeg above, this bug has a significant impact on visibility inside buildings. The weather in Dying Light: The Beast is dynamic and plays a major role in the experience. When rain begins to fall, there is a sort of gray fog that rolls in, which, along with the raindrops, generally obscures the screen.

Players report that the bug happens after beating the second Chimera.Source: Steam Community Discussion page

According to a few users on this Steam discussion post, the bug begins to appear after defeating the game’s second Chimera, so if you are close to that point in the game, this is something to be wary of. But for now, keep an eye out for patches and updates to Dying Light: The Beast, and hopefully, this strange rain bug will be gone soon.