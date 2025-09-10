Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle have a post-credits scene? Here's what you need to know before watching an anime movie in the theater

The highly anticipated sequel to the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, which will feature the Infinity Castle Arc, is coming to the big screen. However, although the anime has been produced as a TV series so far, it was decided to try something different for the finale, and so a film trilogy, Infinity Castle, has been announced.

Does the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie have an end credit scene?

The first film, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, will be released in theaters on September 12. Before going to the cinema, many viewers will surely be interested in one thing – is it worth staying in the theater longer and waiting for the post-credits scene?

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle doesn’t have a post-credits scene. You won’t see any new material after the end credits, so you can either end the screening with the last scene or sit through the credits to find out the names of the team responsible for this production.

In the case of anime films, scenes after the end credits are very rare. They are more popular in Hollywood live-action productions, which doesn’t mean that they don’t appear in anime movies at all. We had one in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and in Attack on Titan: The Last Attack.

The creators of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle decided not to include any scenes after the credits, which may be related to the fact that this is the beginning of a dramatic trilogy in which all the elements should fit together, so there is no room for funny interludes, as in Last Attack or the Demon Slayer anime, where scenes with chibi versions of the characters sometimes appeared.

How long is the new Demon Slayer movie?

Before watching the movie, it is also worth finding what is the runtime of the Demon Slayer movie. Get ready to spend 2 hours and 35 minutes with Infinity Castle.

Will the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie be dubbed?

We have good news for Demon Slayer fans: Infinity Castle will be available in theaters with both Japanese dubbing and English subtitles, as well as English dubbing. So everyone will be able to choose the version that suits them best.

What is the age rating for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle?

Unfortunately, not everyone will be able to see Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in theaters. The movie has been given an R rating due to bloody violence throughout. This means that people under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.