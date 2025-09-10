More than 200 retro games in one handheld. New hardware from Atari looks quite nice

The new handheld is the result of another collaboration between Atari and My Arcade. They have created a portable console dedicated to fans of retro games. Its most unique feature is probably the large number of controllers that are needed for various games: from standard buttons and a joystick, to a numeric keyboard and a trackball.

Atari returns with another console

Recently, Atari has been trying its hand at the console and gaming market with varying degrees of success. Atari Gamestation Go is another attempt to pull the nostalgia strings, but on a scale that gamers probably haven't seen yet. The handheld's memory has room for over 200 games (as reported by Atari), originating from several generations: Atari 2600, 5200 and 7800.

In order for all titles to work as in their original versions, the Atari Gamestation Go received several different controllers:

Paddle-type controller; D-pad; Trackball Buttons; Numeric keypad; Bumpers.

As a hint, the console will highlight the set of controllers required to play the selected game.

As for other technical information, Atari Gamestation Go has a 7-inch display and a battery that should last for about 5 hours of gameplay. The console can also be connected to a TV with an HDMI cable if we do not want to use the small screen.

Atari announced that the device connects to Wi-Fi for "easy updates". Perhaps the this option will be used to expand the library with additional games, but nothing is known about this at the moment. You can read more about the console on the developer's official website and pre-order it. The price is $179.99, and the console will be released in October this year.