Solo Leveling Arise Overdrive on PS5 and Switch 2? All we know about console release

Video games offer a lot of freedom to their creators. They can be based on original stories or adapt already existing works. They also allow for mixing of both, offering a crossover, a meeting of a worlds of a sort. It is especially interesting when two universes meet, like it was in the case of Berserk, a highly popular Japanese manga by late Kentaro Miura, which characters have “invaded” the Sanctuary in Diablo IV. Now, a new contender enters the gaming scene, however this time not from Japan, yet South Korea – Solo Leveling Arise Overdrive. The developer of this production, Netmarble, is mostly known for their mobile game entries, yet recently they have moved towards classical platforms. What are their plans when it comes to Solo Leveling game based on the bestselling manhwa? Are they considering PS5 and Switch 2 as devices to release their title on? Let’s see what the chances are.

Update

According to moderators on the official Discord Server, PS5 version will be released next year. However, the date is still unknown.

Old guide: Solo Leveling Arise Overdrive release on PS5 and Switch 2 explained

Throughout the years, Solo Leveling manhwa has gained international recognition for being an amazing entry on the comic market, while not being a typical manga from Japan. We didn’t have to wait long for an anime adaptation that made the title even more popular. This has raised an appetite for more works from this universe; hence Solo Leveling Arise Overdrive was born. Or will be born, rather, as it’s not out just yet, but if everything goes according to plan, we will be able to enjoy it still in 2025. Currently, the developers have confirmed that the production is destined for PC and, not long ago, Xbox, but what about other consoles like PS5 or freshly released Nintendo Switch 2?

Sadly, the creators from Netmarble have not confirmed (nor denied) anything when it comes to launching Solo Leveling on additional platforms other than PC and Xbox. As things currently stand and according to available information, there is no version of the game at work for PS5 and Switch 2. Having the title available on multiple devices can make it a lot easier, especially if crossplay is implemented, because despite the name of the production, it will feature up to 4 players coop. It is definitely an interesting decision made by the devs and is being ridiculed by fans in the comments section of the video shared above.

Regardless, if you would like to play Solo Leveling Arise on your brand new Nintendo Switch 2 or, already experienced in battle, PlayStation 5, you can share your voice on the creators’ official Discord Server. Additionally, if you would like to check how the game plays, and you have access to at least decent PC (the minimum requirements are 4th gen Intel processor and GTX 1050) you can check the demo, as it is now available for test run on Steam. Have fun!