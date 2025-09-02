Dwayne Johnson underwent a shocking transformation for a role that is generating Oscar buzz

Dwayne Johnson is primarily known for his big blockbusters. The actor has been the face of biggest movies that caused a huge buzz and were supposed to be or were box office record breakers, but apparently there are changes taking place in his career and the star is taking a completely new direction, starting with his role in The Smashing Machine.

To play Mark Kerr in this film, Dwayne Johnson underwent an extraordinary transformation, after which he is unrecognizable. Not only did the actor use prosthetics and a wig on the set of The Smashing Machine, but he also had to change his physique to fit the character he was playing. Johnson himself emphasized how important this transformation was to him in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The actor wanted to finally try something new and more challenging, and The Smashing Machine allowed him to do just that.

This transformation was something I was really hungry to do. had been very fortunate to have the career that I’ve had over the years and to make the films that I’ve made, but there was just a voice inside of me, a little voice that said, “Well, what if I could do more — I want to do more and what does that look like?”

Dwayne Johnson at the Venice Film Festival

Clearly, this new, demanding role could change how Johnson is perceived in Hollywood, as the actor has already caused an Oscar buzz with his performance in The Smashing Machine, which, after premiering at the Venice Film Festival, has an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics say that Johnson disappeared into the role of Mark Kerr, showing a completely different side to his acting.

Johnson wants to prove that he has more to offer than what we have seen in him as an action movie and comedy star. And perhaps with the help of The Smashing Machine, he will indeed achieve his goal. Venice's artistic director Alberto Barbera said that Johnson was “absolutely amazing” in this film and wouldn’t be surprised to see him among the Oscar nominees next year.

The Smashing Machine tells the story of MMA fighter Mark Kerr, who faces personal difficulties at the height of his career.