„It depresses me.” Benedict Cumberbatch is afraid of AI and believes that because of it „we are in danger”

Benedict Cumberbatch is not in favor of the use of artificial intelligence in cinema. The Marvel star believes that AI destroys the uniqueness of the creative act.
AI has made its way into the film industry and it seems like it's here to stay. While some creators view the presence of AI in cinema as an inevitable part of development, many filmmakers, like Guillermo del Toro, continue to resist these new solutions. Benedict Cumberbatch also appears to belong to this latter group.
The actor, well-known to Marvel and Sherlock fans, revealed his stance on the use of AI in cinema via Reddit. Benedict Cumberbatch isn't a fan of AI and feels bummed out that new technology might mess with our creativity, stifle original thinking, and take away the magic of the hard work that goes into creating something unique.
Pretty depressed, to be honest. I feel we are in danger of vanilla-fying and perfecting and asphalting over the thing that makes us human, which are our fallibility, our mess, and our inaccuracy, all of which creates the tension, conflict, and necessary friction for original creative thinking to occur. Our need for immediate results and our appetites are being overrun by the plentitude and of course the need for immediate gratification, which are all dangerous I feel for the human creative mindset.
The actor believes that it is our limitations that make us human, and that the act of creation inherently involves struggle. Benedict Cumberbatch thinks that art is born slowly and can emerge precisely because of our imperfections. Only by overcoming obstacles can creators achieve true satisfaction.
But look, I'm not a Luddite. I understand these tools can be used while maintaining the analog mess of the biochemistry wielding them and still have a great impact that isn't to the detriment of authenticity. [...] our limitations are what make us human and stories are how we understand our humanity. A blank page, the challenge of slow thinking, failing, finding better ways to think, and the struggles of being creative are what make it so rewarding.
Benedict Cumberbatch seems to also touch on an important issue regarding what it means to be an artist today. Is it the human element and the effort put into creation that determines whether something is art or not?
Author: Pamela Jakiel
Finished film studies, graduate of the Faculty Individual Studies in the Humanities at the Jagiellonian University. Her master's thesis was about new spirituality in contemporary cinema. The editor of the gamepressure.com since April 2023. She used to write for naEkranie. If she's not watching The Ninth Gate for the hundredth time, then she's reading books by Therese Bohman and Donna Tartt for the first time. She prefers gnosis over dread, dramas over horrors, Jung over Freud. She looks for symbolist paintings in museums. Runs long distances, and does even the longer ones on a gravel. Loves dachshunds.
