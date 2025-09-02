Players are calling for smarter AI in HoI4, but they’re not convinced a DLC would be a good solution

Hearts of Iron 4 still holds a solid “very positive” rating on Steam, even after the February review bombing from Chinese players upset about India’s alternate history path. These days, that kind of backlash might not be as visible, since Steam filters reviews by language. The real trouble hit in March with the Graveyard of Empires DLC – and it wasn’t about India’s alt path. The pack felt rushed and unfinished, something the devs themselves admitted. Even so, while another big new expansion would be welcome, what players really want more than anything is a proper AI overhaul.

Why improving HoI4’s AI would do more than any expansion

Japan and a naval rework are on the way to HoI4, as confirmed in the July Dev Corner, and that’s exciting news. But what would really take the game to the next level is serious AI improvement.

Source: Paradox Development Studio

As one player pointed out on Paradox Forum, the AI just doesn’t know how to play effectively. It builds weak division templates and underwhelming navies, fails to make smart industry and research choices, and ends up fielding lackluster armies with barely any armor, mechanized or advanced units. This leads to a situation where players can go through entire campaigns without ever needing to build anti-tank weapons, because the AI simply doesn’t produce tanks in meaningful numbers.

Even when the AI does build stronger units, it has no idea how to use them properly. It also often ignores one of the most crucial systems in the game, which is supply.

HoI4 is already a deep and complex game, but the AI struggles to actually use those mechanics. By making it smarter, even in just a few key areas, would do far more for long-term playability than another round of minor nation or niche political mechanics. At the end of the day, players want a competent opponent that can challenge them, not just more buttons to click.

Everyone agrees better AI would be great, but players are skeptical about a paid DLC for it. AI improvements feel like a core feature that should come in free updates, and charging extra could seem like a paywall. Plus, supporting separate AI systems for paying and non-paying players would be tricky and risk bugs or balance issues.