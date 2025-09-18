Unable to access Dying Light: The Beast even if you bought DL2: Ultimate Edition? Techland might have a solution

If you purchased Dying Light 2: Ultimate Edition when that was released in 2022, you should receive a free copy of Dying Light: The Beast. This is because the brand-new game from Techland was originally planned to be DLC, which would have been included in the Ultimate Edition of Dying Light 2, but has since evolved into a full game. Unfortunately, many players are reporting issues with accessing their copy of Dying Light: The Beast, but if you are one of those people, Techland is working on resolving this issue.

DL2: Ultimate Edition owners have trouble accessing Dying Light: The Beast

The developers of Dying Light: The Beast have shared a Steam discussion post about the issue, providing at least one potential quick fix. They write: “If you have an issue with Ultimate Edition, please hard reset Steam and your PC – it should help.” Despite this, the discussion post is still filling up with players who still can’t access Dying Light: The Beast, which prompted the developers to respond on the second page of the post with: “We [are] aware of the issue – trying to find the fix, will update you asap!” about an hour ago at the time of writing.

An update from the team on the issue.Source: Discord

There is more information, however, as an update in the Dying Light Discord server indicates. In the announcement, the team writes: “Hello everyone! We are aware of several issues affecting some players when claiming the game or specific items…” The announcement then points out issues on specific platforms, such as: “DL2 Ultimate and Collector’s Edition Owners don’t see the game in their library,” or “DL2 Ultimate Edition Owners can’t buy Dying Light: The Beast Deluxe Edition.” While it seems like some players from the Steam discussion post have been able to access the game, it still has not worked for everyone.

According to the announcement, the Techland team is “still investigating this issue and remain fully committed to resolving it as quickly as possible…” For now, the best thing to do is wait for an update from the team on Discord, a Steam discussion post, or a patch shared through Steam. If you still aren’t having any luck, it’s always worth restarting Steam and your computer to see if it updates; that seems to have fixed the issue for some users, even if it might not have worked an hour ago.