Elon Musk announced that we will get a „great” AI-generated game in 2026, and his fans went crazy: „Rockstar is cooked”

Elon Musk promises on X that next year we will get the first game created by developers from xAI. The title will be fully generated with the help of artificial intelligence, and the billionaire stated that it will be "great." This would fulfill Elon Musk's promise from 2024 when he decided it was time to establish his own studio and use AI to make games.

AI-generated game from Elon Musk next year

In November last year, Elon Musk stated that too many studios are in the hands of huge corporations, and it's time to change that. With the help of AI, the billionaire wanted to make games "great again," but since then, the topic has been relatively quiet. Now, Musk, responding to a post on X, mentioned that next year we can expect a game created by xAI:

The XAI game studio will release a great AI-generated game before the end of next year.

We have no clue what the game will be like, what it'll be called, what genre it'll be, what the story is, or even if it'll actually get released. If successful, it would likely be released about two years after Elon Musk's original promise to "make games great."

The comments are filled with skepticism about the billionaire's plans, but there are also his ardent fans. Some have expressed rather extreme opinions, suggesting that Musk's studio will be a new industry giant that will dominate the competition:

Holy shit. Take my money now. Rockstar is cooked.

Right now, players aren't fans of the use of artificial intelligence in games. According to Google, almost 90% of developers use AI, and Hideo Kojima stated that the presence of this technology in games is a revolution akin to the introduction of 3D. However, not everyone agrees with those opinions. For instance, Shawn Layden thinks AI doesn't really have much of an impact.

In the coming months, we should find out how true Elon Musk's words are. The billionaire will likely want to showcase the progress made on the game.