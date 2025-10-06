How to get more luck in Plants Vs Brainrots. All methods to boost your character

Plants Vs Brainrots is one of the most popular games on Roblox right now. It’s not a surprise. The title was created by the Grow a Garden developer – Jandel. In this game, you can fight many different creatures. Some of them are rarer, so you will need luck to get them. So, how to increase your chances?

How to get more luck in Plants Vs Brainrots?

Luck is probably the most important stat in Plants Vs Brainrots right now. It increases your chances to spawn rarer Barinrots. So, it is the key factor for Rebirth. There are a few ways to boost it.

Luck boost

It’s the easiest way to temporarily increase your luck. Luck boost is granted after defeating every 100 Brainrots. Keep in mind though that this bonus is temporary and lasts until you log out.

Rebirth

Rebirth is the best way to permanently increase your luck. Every time you reach another level, you will get +50% bonuses to luck and money. Additionally, you will also increase max island size and your basic weapon will become stronger.

To reach higher levels of Rebirth, you must get:

Level 1: 1 million Cash, Tralalero Tralala, Bombini Gussini, Level 2: 50 million Cash, Los Tralaleritos, La Tomatoro, Level 3: 100 million Cash, Garamararam, Crazylone Pizaione, Level 4: 150 million Cash, Los Mr Carrotitos, Los Sekolitos, Level 5: 300 million Cash, Los Sekolitos, Crazylone Pizaione.

Boss Fights

Boses also give you permanent luck bonus. One of them spawns every time you reach another Rebirth level. The latest update added Wardenelli Brickatoni that gives 0.5 luck boost when defeated. At the last Rebirth you can farm bosses because one appears every 500 Brainrots.

Lucky Potion

If you want to increase your chances, you can also buy Lucky Potion for 179 Robux. This will get you higher luck for 30 minutes.

Server Luck

You can also spend 499 Robux on Server Luck. This will increase your luck by four times.

Riot Potion (sort of)

Riot Potion is gear that you can find in Central Island. It does not give you higher luck. Instead, it will double Brainrot spawn for 10 minutes.