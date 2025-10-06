EA shuts down servers for more games. You have the last month to get all the achievements

On September 5th, Electronic Arts announced that in March 2026, the servers for four games developed by Codemasters would be shut down. However, a month after this announcement, things accelerated when news broke that the publisher would cut off power to these games much earlier, on November 8th.

The titles that will no longer be playable in multiplayer mode in just over a month are:

The lack of access to multiplayer mode means that after the servers are shut down, players will no longer be able to earn any multiplayer achievements. Players who are hunting for achievements or trophies need to hurry to unlock them before Electronic Arts pulls the plug.

As for the games themselves, this time, only racing games that debuted during the seventh generation of consoles will be cut down. While GRID 2 marked a shift towards more arcade-style racing, GRID Autosport offered a return to a slightly more simulation-like experience. DiRT 3, on the other hand, focused (though not entirely) on a somewhat more serious representation of car rallies than its predecessor, while DiRT Showdown offered more spectacular, even wacky fun.

