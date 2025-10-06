EA shuts down servers for more games. You have the last month to get all the achievements

Electronic Arts has decided to change the schedule and speed up the shutdown of the servers of four games developed by the Codemasters studio. We still have a little more than a month to play in multiplayer, though.

Christian Pieniazek

EA shuts down servers for more games. You have the last month to get all the achievements, image source: Electronic Arts / Codemasters.
EA shuts down servers for more games. You have the last month to get all the achievements Source: Electronic Arts / Codemasters.

On September 5th, Electronic Arts announced that in March 2026, the servers for four games developed by Codemasters would be shut down. However, a month after this announcement, things accelerated when news broke that the publisher would cut off power to these games much earlier, on November 8th.

Related:GRID 2 Available For Free Again

The titles that will no longer be playable in multiplayer mode in just over a month are:

  1. GRID 2;
  2. GRID Autosport;
  3. DiRT 3;
  4. DiRT Showdown.

The lack of access to multiplayer mode means that after the servers are shut down, players will no longer be able to earn any multiplayer achievements. Players who are hunting for achievements or trophies need to hurry to unlock them before Electronic Arts pulls the plug.

As for the games themselves, this time, only racing games that debuted during the seventh generation of consoles will be cut down. While GRID 2 marked a shift towards more arcade-style racing, GRID Autosport offered a return to a slightly more simulation-like experience. DiRT 3, on the other hand, focused (though not entirely) on a somewhat more serious representation of car rallies than its predecessor, while DiRT Showdown offered more spectacular, even wacky fun.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

GRID 2

May 28, 2013

PC PlayStation Xbox
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Christian Pieniazek

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map