Fortnite’s Instagram reel secret code reveals exact date for Daft Punk Stage of an Unforgettable Era event. Here’s exactly what it says

Daft Punk event in Fortnite is happening this week. It was leaked, it was rumored, and now we know for sure when it’s coming. Epic Games dropped a cryptic message about the event on Fortnite’s official Instagram, and we even had to enter a secret code to unlock it.

How to watch the secret Fortnite reel on Instagram

It all kicked off with some posts on X leaking the Fortnite x Daft Punk collab. We will get to jam out to hits like One More Time and Around The World during the event. But nobody knew exactly when it was happening – until yesterday. If you check Fortnite’s latest Instagram reel and enter the secret code “PYRAMID,” you’ll see a short message about the Stage of Unforgettable Era event and, at the bottom of the screen, the date: September 27 at 2 PM ET.

All you have to do is tap the key icon, then hit “watch full reel,” and you’ll be prompted to enter the secret code. Once you do, the hidden message will start playing. Just note that the reel has been up there almost 20 hours now, so there are only about 4 hours left to see it, but I’m pretty sure Epic Games will share the date another way later today.

And if you missed the reel, here’s what the secret message said:

This monolith, it’s a portal. A window into another time and place. The pyramid awaits.

And if you did catch it, you probably noticed it was voiced by The Weeknd. But what it all means? Nobody knows.