Roblox, Fortnite and other games are down as major AWS outage disrupts multiple online services

A lot of people are facing the same problem today. Games like Fellowship, Palworld, and even the entire Roblox platform are down. But this time, it’s not the developers’ fault. The issue comes from an AWS outage – Amazon Web Services are currently unavailable, slow, or malfunctioning.

Amazon Web Services outage impacts major games and apps

It looks like Amazon Web Services (AWS) is having a rough day. A major outage is currently hitting the US-East-1 region, and it’s causing chaos across the internet. According to multiple reports, tons of popular platforms that rely on AWS are being affected, including Fortnite, Roblox, Snapchat, and plenty of other apps and online services. Users have been flooding Downdetector as the issues continue to spread.

The exact cause of the outage hasn’t been confirmed yet, but AWS says its engineers are on it. They’re working to stabilize things and figure out what went wrong behind the scenes.

As the outage spreads, more and more game studios and companies are posting updates on social media to let players know what’s going on. Even major communication tools like Zoom and Slack are struggling to stay online, which shows just how widespread the issue really is.

For now, all we can do is hang tight and wait while Amazon works to get everything back up and running.