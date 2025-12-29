PoE 2 players complain about the „death” of the new season. All because of one exploit

The latest league mechanic in Path of Exile 2 has proven to be extremely problematic. Grinding Gear Games introduced changes before the holiday break that slightly improved this system, but it is still far from ideal. Especially now, since streamers found a glitch that's messed up the game's economy.

A way to quickly build a temple

Update 0.4.0 introduced a mechanic called Temple of Vaal to PoE 2. In a nutshell: it is a side activity involving building your own temple, which you then explore and where you acquire loot. To add more rooms to it, you first need to find six Vaal remnants on maps in the campaign or endgame.

The mechanic has faced significant issues from the start, particularly evident in the endgame stage. Players pointed out that it wasn't very rewarding (which has been fixed now), the rules were poorly explained and annoying, and it took way too long to reach the temple and fully upgrade it.

But over the past few days, a lot has changed thanks to a streamer named Fubgun. He shared a video on YouTube in which he revealed a strategy that significantly speeds up the process of building a temple. To pull this off, you gotta keep your character's level low on purpose and keep resetting one of the campaign locations where the mechanic is super close to the starting point. This way, a lot of time can be saved.

But that's not all. A day after revealing this trick, Fubgun released a second video showcasing an optimal temple-building strategy that allows players to earn a huge amount of virtual currency. It takes a bit of effort, but the results are totally worth it (you can get 10-15 Divine Orbs per temple). The earlier boost to rewards by GGG definitely helped with that.

Ruined economy

In every previous league in PoE 2, there was big inflation, causing all items to become increasingly expensive over time. However, it seems that it has never been as large as it is now, undoubtedly influenced by the mentioned method. Players who took advantage of it quickly earned vast amounts of currency, which then flooded the market, negatively impacting other players.

You can really see the impact in the comments under Fubgun's videos or on Reddit, where people are complaining and upset that things even got to this point. Players point out the absolute lack of balance in the Temple of Vaal and the rapidly accelerating market inflation, which makes purchasing stronger items practically impossible for many people.

Well, that's it for this league. The economy has been destroyed.

Yesterday, the weapons I was looking at cost 70-90 Divine Orbs. Today, they are going for around 200.

This was the last element needed to unfortunately kill this season.

Grinding Gear Games will likely sooner or later introduce an update to remove this exploit, but the damage is already done. As a result, many players feel discouraged from playing the new league, and for some, the solution is to play in SSF mode (Solo Self-Found, which means playing alone).