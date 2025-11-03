Frostpunk 2: Fractured Utopias announced as the game's first expansion. The release date is just around the corner

It's been over a year since the release of Frostpunk 2. However, this doesn't mean that 11 bit studios has forgotten about their creation. On the contrary, they have just announced the first major expansion for the strategy game, Fractured Utopias. It's set to come out later this year—on December 8th.

The expansion will introduce some quite interesting elements. The main theme here is going to be factions and how they influence the city's growth.

The factions will play a much larger role in the gameplay. At the start of the game, you will choose one of the eight available factions. Each will offer specific bonuses and a unique skill tree. The decision you make will therefore impact the overall city. Of course, there'll be some new buildings too. The list includes unique residential districts characteristic of each faction. Moreover, we will get two new stories – "Doomsayers" and "Plague" – as well as an additional map.

Interested players can try out the DLC in advance. The devs have prepared closed tests – you just need to sign up on. However, hurry up because they're only going on until November 3rd.

Fractured Utopias will be available on PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Right now, we don't really know how much the DLC is gonna cost.

