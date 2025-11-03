Capcom's latest decision may upset PC players. Resident Evil 9 confirmed to include Denuvo protection

Anti-piracy protections are a rather delicate issue. Announcements about their planned implementation always stir up strong emotions and discussions. Therefore, the news about the introduction of Denuvo in Resident Evil Requiem might also provoke rather cool reactions.

Capcom's plan regarding this protection in the upcoming installment of the legendary series has been made clear on the horror game's Steam page. There, we find two interesting notes.

The first one mentions the use of the aforementioned Denuvo anti-piracy software. The second note mentions an activation limit. Indicating that the title can be "assigned" to a maximum of five computers per day.

It must be admitted that Capcom's decision isn't particularly shocking. When Resident Evil Village was released, the Japanese company decided to use the same anti-piracy protection, along with their own custom solutions. This is therefore a continuation of the company's policy. However, this choice is unlikely to evoke positive emotions among players.

Denuvo has been perceived as controversial in the community for years. The main reason are the technical issues and how they affect the performance of each title. The creators' position, blaming pirates for the software criticism, is not helpful either. That's why, each subsequent game protected by this specific program is met with dissatisfaction.