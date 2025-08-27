HDR and Frame Generation in Metal Gear Solid Delta. All you need to know

Legendary Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is back as Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. You can rediscover a game created by Hideo Kojima once again. Everything thanks to Unreal Engine 5. Sadly, MGS Delta is not perfect. It may not be the worst technological achievement of the year, but it's definitely not the best one either. Players struggle with crashes during shaders compilation and fatal errors. But that's not all. A few aspects of the game seem outdated. 60 FPS cap and lack of support for ultrawide monitors are perfect examples. But there is more. So, let’s talk about HDR support and Frame Generation.

HDR in Metal Gear Solid Delta explained

Metal Gear Solid Delta has HDR implemented. Unfortunately, it doesn't work as well as one might expect. Players complain that this feature does not function properly. As you can read in the comments, some fans can’t toggled it on because the option is greyed out.

Players have discovered that this is caused by two monitors. If you have two of them, and you are sure that at least one supports HDR, but the option does not work, there is only one solution. You have to turn off one of the screens.

Frame Generation in Metal Gear Solid Delta explained

Frame Generation is a popular technology in modern gaming. In many cases, it is even necessary to achieve a high FPS rate. Metal Gear Solid Delta, however, doesn’t support it.

Of course, there is a solution. If you have Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 or 40 series GPU, you can turn on Smooth Motion in Nvidia App. This will allow you to get more frames in the game. However, some people point out that this technology does not always work.

If you are interested in knowing more about the game, we would like to recommend to you our Metal Gear Solid Delta guide. Among other things, you will find interactive map there. Have fun!

