How to build corvette in NMS. Now you can create your own ship

We are accustomed to unexpected updates in No Man's Sky. This one though was really a big one. The list of patch notes is long. Now, we can build our own ships and even interiors. Of course, it is the most interesting part of the update for many. The upcoming Corvette Expedition 19 will explain us how to build our own starships step by step. However, it is still not available yet. It does not mean that we can’t try right now. The Voyagers update is live and mechanics are in the game. So, let’s look at how to start this process.

How to build corvette in NMS

Your first steps should lead you to the Space Station. After landing, turn left and go to the portals near Station Mission Agent. Once in the Corvette Workshop, you can buy basic parts and start building. After entering the ship, you can summon a building menu to decorate interior. You will need to spend resources to do that, though.

Tips for building corvette in NMS