How to build corvette in NMS. Now you can create your own ship
There was a big update to NMS. Now, we can build our own corvettes. If you can’t find this feature in the game, we can help you.
We are accustomed to unexpected updates in No Man's Sky. This one though was really a big one. The list of patch notes is long. Now, we can build our own ships and even interiors. Of course, it is the most interesting part of the update for many. The upcoming Corvette Expedition 19 will explain us how to build our own starships step by step. However, it is still not available yet. It does not mean that we can’t try right now. The Voyagers update is live and mechanics are in the game. So, let’s look at how to start this process.
How to build corvette in NMS
- Your first steps should lead you to the Space Station.
- After landing, turn left and go to the portals near Station Mission Agent.
- Once in the Corvette Workshop, you can buy basic parts and start building.
- After entering the ship, you can summon a building menu to decorate interior. You will need to spend resources to do that, though.
Tips for building corvette in NMS
- Building a Corvette is costly. A basic one is worth a couple of millions. However, the bigger and better ones will be quite a purchase.
- There are some modules which are mandatory, like landing gear, habitation module, cockpit or reactor. As in real life, the ship will not launch without crucial parts.
- You build from bottom to the top, so start from the landing gear.
- As you might imagine, a corvette occupies a starship slot.
- Corvette modules can be found in Derelict Freighters or unearthed from containers buried on various worlds. They can be also retrieved from pirates, freighter cargo pods, crashed freighter crates, frigate expedition and received as rewards for missions.,
- You can build multi-story Corvettes if you install internal stairs.
- You can save a draft of your ship, you don’t have to build it right away.
- There is a cache that stores refunded or overflow corvette modules, if you don’t have space in your inventory.
- You don’t have to land on the difficult terrain with this giant ship. Corvette accessways have teleporters which can beam you to and from the surface.
No Man's Sky
August 9, 2016
