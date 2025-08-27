Crashes during shaders compilation and Fatal Error in Metal Gear Solid Delta. Many players can't play the game

It’s hard to imagine that Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater has been released more than 20 years ago. However, the whole Metal Gear series itself is nearly twice as old. Because their age, it can be difficult to celebrate the older parts of this franchise due to issues with compatibility and accessibility. That’s one of the reasons why many developers decide to remaster or remake their games. However, even after creating such a version, those titles can still experience a lot of problems and, sadly, this is the very scenario with Metal Gear Solid Delta. Of course, many people complain about 60 FPS cap. However, technical aspects are the most concerning for some fans. You should already know it all – crashes during shaders compilation and fatal errors. Let’s see if there are any modern-day solutions that can alleviate those pesky issues.

Shader compilation crashes and fatal error in MGS Delta explained

The original creator of Metal Gear, Hideo Kojima, no longer works on the series, as he left to pursue his own endeavors thanks to which we can enjoy astonishing Death Stranding franchise. Now, Konami, without the mastermind behind the series, revives one of its best parts in the form of Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater. However, to bring back the game to its former glory, they have decided to use Unreal Engine 5. At this point we all know what that means – shader compilation crashes and wave of fatal errors, at least for some of the less fortunate players. What to do in such a case?

While there can be different causes behind crashes during cutscenes, when trying to launch the game, or those resulting with fatal error, the troubleshooting of those is similar. Try methods listed below to check which one will work in your case:

Let’s start with something simple – disable all overlays. This can mean MSI Afterburner, SteelSeries GG, Steam’s overlay or, above everything else, Discord overlay. Many fans have discovered that the recording capabilities of some of those programs can interfere with cutscenes playback. Are you using a controller to play MGS Delta? Try to unplug or disable it to see if this has any effect. If you use a setup with more monitors, unplug all of them but the main one. What also seems to play a role when it comes to crashes is VSync. Try to turn it on or off to check if that helps in your case. In case you are pestered by “Out of video memory” error, despite having a beefy GPU, this problem is well known and indicates an issue with 13th and 14th generation of Intel processors. Make sure to have your BIOS updated if that happens to you. For further information refer to your motherboard manufacturer’s webpage. As always, it won’t hurt to have your drivers, especially for graphics card, updated. Usually, GPU manufacturers release drivers that are optimized for a specific game around its release time, so try to check out for that.

Hopefully, with those tips you will be able to boot up and enjoy this military game, where being trigger happy doesn’t yield the best results. You can find more tips in our guide. We have also interactive maps that can be useful. Have fun!