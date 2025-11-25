It's not Helldivers 3, but fans will feel right at home. Arrowhead is working on a new, mysterious project

Johan Pilestedt from Arrowhead Game Studios assures fans of Helldivers 2 that they will recognize the DNA of the Swedish developer's new project.
The new game from the creators of Helldivers 2 should appeal to fans of this title, according to the developers.
The team at Arrowhead Game Studios is still working on improving their big hit and getting better at communicating with players. They recently shared their first blog post about what the developers are up to. However, we have long known that the Swedish dev is already tinkering with their next project, albeit with a very small team for now (after experiences with the previous game).
Apparently, the studio already knows what shape their next work will take. During the 2025 Golden Joystick Awards, Johan Pilestedt hinted that Arrowhead's next game will "carry on the studio's legacy" and won't stray too far from what players are familiar with from the Helldivers series. As the creative director of HD2 put it in an interview with GamesRadar, fans of Super Earth should recognize familiar "DNA" and easily "jump" into AGS's next project.
It's worth mentioning that it's almost certain this won't be a direct sequel to Helldivers 2. The devs have hinted several times that they plan to support the sequel for many years to come. Furthermore, at the beginning of the year, Pilestedt asked players for suggestions on what the next game from the Swedish studio should be.
So, it looks like AGS isn't really working on another co-op shooter, or at least not one that would actually be a follow-up to HD2. The studio's "DNA" may manifest through an emphasis on familiar elements and design philosophy, perhaps even in a completely different universe.
Whatever plan the creators have, we won't know it too soon. At the start of the year, the developer was still looking for a concept for the project, but now the studio's main focus is fixing up Helldivers 2.
Author: Jacob Blazewicz
Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).
