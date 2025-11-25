It's not Helldivers 3, but fans will feel right at home. Arrowhead is working on a new, mysterious project

The new game from the creators of Helldivers 2 should appeal to fans of this title, according to the developers.

The team at Arrowhead Game Studios is still working on improving their big hit and getting better at communicating with players. They recently shared their first blog post about what the developers are up to. However, we have long known that the Swedish dev is already tinkering with their next project, albeit with a very small team for now (after experiences with the previous game).

Apparently, the studio already knows what shape their next work will take. During the 2025 Golden Joystick Awards, Johan Pilestedt hinted that Arrowhead's next game will "carry on the studio's legacy" and won't stray too far from what players are familiar with from the Helldivers series. As the creative director of HD2 put it in an interview with GamesRadar, fans of Super Earth should recognize familiar "DNA" and easily "jump" into AGS's next project.

It's worth mentioning that it's almost certain this won't be a direct sequel to Helldivers 2. The devs have hinted several times that they plan to support the sequel for many years to come. Furthermore, at the beginning of the year, Pilestedt asked players for suggestions on what the next game from the Swedish studio should be.

So, it looks like AGS isn't really working on another co-op shooter, or at least not one that would actually be a follow-up to HD2. The studio's "DNA" may manifest through an emphasis on familiar elements and design philosophy, perhaps even in a completely different universe.

Whatever plan the creators have, we won't know it too soon. At the start of the year, the developer was still looking for a concept for the project, but now the studio's main focus is fixing up Helldivers 2.

