Helldivers fan movie looks so good you'll mistake it for an official animation

Like with any game that hits the mainstream, rumors quickly started swirling about a live-action movie for Helldivers 2, supposedly coming from Sony Pictures. The first rumors popped up online back in January, and even though it's been radio silence since then, some talented fans decided to take matters into their own hands.

Do you love freedom and want to see the Helldivers fight for it on the (not quite big) screen? Get your popcorn ready – here's a preview of a project made by gamers for gamers.

The perfect gift for Freedom Day

It seems that a team of talented players has outpaced both Arrowhead Game Studios and Sony Pictures. Yesterday, the trailer for For Liberty!—a fan project that aims to showcase the defenders of Super Earth in the best light—was released. All of this comes with a hefty dose of the typical humor found in the Helldivers 2 community.

According to the group Plot Coalition, the entire project was created with the help of volunteers as a gift for other fans—completely free of hidden costs. For Liberty! will officially hit the Internet on November 28th this year. In the meantime, we can expect more promotional materials. It’s clear that the Helldivers on Reddit are thrilled.

Actually had to stop what I was doing when I scrolled past this. Disgusting, what the heck is this? Give me more. - RahOrSomething

Calling it now, this will be so much better than what Sony makes! - RandomSwaine

According to many commentators, the fan project has a chance to surpass Sony's live-action film, provided it is released soon. Meanwhile, regarding the actual game, Arrowhead is still battling bugs that are affecting Helldivers 2 – over 200 fixes have recently been implemented into the shooter.

