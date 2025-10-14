„Your complaints are justified.” Helldivers 2 devs admit mistakes and announce big change

The creators of Helldivers 2 are taking it easy with new content so they can focus on improving the game's performance.

Arrowhead Game Studios quickly became a big name in the online co-op gaming scene. However, the unexpected success clearly surprised the Swedish developer, and the studio sometimes failed to meet fans' expectations. So far, the developer has always managed to get back on track, although it usually took a lot of time.

It'll be the same deal with the technical tweaks, as Mikael Eriksson mentioned. The HD2 Director joined interim Marketing Director Sean Charles (and his "assistant") in a "democratic conversation" about the future of Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 issues

Right from the start, Eriksson made it clear: optimization is just one of the many things not working in Helldivers 2. Performance on various consoles, crashes, bugs, and even the balance of enemies and equipment have made a significant impact following the release of the major update "Into the Unjust." There were just way too many problems, not just for the players but also for the creators' peace of mind.

Therefore, the game Director totally gets why fans are upset and thinks their criticism is fair. Because of this, AGS is going to delay some of the new content and really focus on fixing the current issues and making sure they don't pile up like this again in the future.

We have made the decision to push some of our content and feature updates a little bit into the future while we're addressing these things to make sure that we can get to a much more stable state that we can believe in. And also we want to make sure that we update the game in ways that are more stable, in ways that are noticeable for players with every new update that we do.

In the first technical blog, it was mentioned that fixing some issues would require more time. Eriksson also thinks that while some bugs will get fixed "pretty quickly" and the team is already working on "bigger improvements," other issues are going to take a lot of effort and won't be hitting HD2 anytime soon.

The current mood of Helldivers 2 players is reflected in the "mixed" reviews on Steam, and although 65% of "reviewers" still speak positively about the game, there is a noticeable decline. The new material didn't really change much – players are still hoping for some solid moves from Arrowhead Game Studios and are crossing their fingers that the devs won't make them wait too long for bigger fixes.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!