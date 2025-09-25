Diablo 4 Season 10 launched and there is silence. „Lack of news is good news”

Diablo 4 just kicked off its 10th season. Did Blizzard nail it with all the new changes this time?

Diablo IV had its ups and downs, but it seems that there were far fewer of the former. Most of the 9 seasons of D4 so far have been met with either a lukewarm reception or not much excitement. Sure, some changes have made players happy, but they feel it's not enough progress for a game that's been out for over two years.

Diablo 4: Season of Infernal Chaos in a nutshell

Let's quickly recap the key changes and additions in Season of Infernal Chaos. Besides a bunch of balance tweaks (including one that will make necromancy fans happy), Blizzard has given the Infernal Hordes mode a major overhaul, adding a special variant for low-level characters and introducing the intriguing Chaos Armor and Chaos Rifts as a new activity.

The game also received a new boss, unique items, and a slightly refreshed reliquary. Players can also follow another series of quests and a storyline focused around the Chaos Rifts.

On a side note: Diablo 4 just got its first hotfix for season 10. This fixes the bug where legendary items were dropping way too often on easier levels and hardly ever on the harder ones.

Diablo 4 Season 10 – crowds of players, little discussion

I probably don't even need to mention it, but the start of the season has brought a lot of people into the game. At its peak, almost 19,000 people were playing on Steam at the same time (via SteamDB).

This result is comparable to those obtained on the first day of the previous two seasons. However, it's worth mentioning that the player peak usually only happens on the weekend after the season release. It will likely be no different this time.

Maybe that's why it's tough to find any opinions about the Season of Infernal Chaos in Diablo 4. Here and there, there are thanks to Blizzard for adding more subtle improvements or complaints about missing cosmetic items (which seems to be a tradition by now).

You could look on the bright side and say that no news is good news – after all, people, especially players, tend to speak up mostly when they're annoyed or upset. It's also possible to find entries suggesting that, after all, the game was released without many bugs. At least not the kind that would really mess up the fun (which is backed up by just one change in the first hotfix).

Nevertheless, as always, it's better to wait with the assessment until more players find the time to return to the Sanctuary.