How to defeat the Savage Beastfly in Hollow Knight: Silksong? The key in fighting the optional boss is patience

Savage Beastfly is an optional boss in Hollow Knight: Silksong. You will face it in the Chapel of the Beast, at the end of the optional area called Hunter's March. This opponent can cause you significant trouble due to high damage and summoning minor enemies during the fight. In this text, we described how to defeat Savage Beastfly and included a video showing a victorious fight with this boss.

You can find more useful information in our short guide:

Preparing for the fight with Savage Beastfly

To reach the boss, you first need to upgrade the Drifter's Cloak, which will allow you to glide. You will obtain it at the end of the Far Fields area. We also recommend acquiring the special Thread Storm attack at the eastern edge of Greymoor, an area directly above Far Fields. This is an area attack, so it will help you deal with enemies summoned by the boss. Alternatively, you can replace it with the Sting Shard tool, purchased from Forge Daughter in Deep Docks.

Before starting the fight, activate the bench at the top of the long, vertical room in the east of Hunter's March. This is the only bench in this area - if you die without activating it, you will have to go through the entire Hunter's March before each attempt at the boss. This is a trap bench - when you sit on it, a huge blade will strike you. Go through the false western wall in the room with the bench and destroy the mechanism to disable the trap and turn it into a normal bench.

How to defeat Savage Beastfly?

Savage Beastfly is a very predictable opponent, but it can still cause a lot of trouble due to its huge hitbox and high damage. It only has two main attacks - a horizontal charge and a vertical charge. Although they are easy to recognize and theoretically easy to avoid (jump over the horizontal charge, move away from the vertical one), the boss moves very quickly and is very large, so it's not hard to bump into him.

The key in this confrontation is patience - hitting the boss more than once at a time is risky. When the boss performs a horizontal charge, you can jump over him and bounce off him with a downward strike. When he performs a vertical charge (he can perform from one to three charges in a row), attack him once when he stops. Occasionally, he may also growl and drop cages filled with enemies from the ceiling - watch for the sand falling from the ceiling so the cages don't fall on your head.

We recommend getting rid of all enemies before you return to fighting the boss. You can also provoke the boss to kill enemies for you - if you lure him over an opponent during a vertical charge, the boss will immediately crush any enemy under him. If you need to heal, do it when the boss hits the wall during a charge or when he drops opponents into the arena (make sure you're not standing under the falling cage).

Rewards for defeating Savage Beastfly

After defeating the Savage Beastfly, you will be able to proceed to the next room, where you will find the Beast Crest. This is an alternative moveset for Hornet focused on offense. It replaces your healing with rage, during which Hornet drains health from enemies by attacking them.