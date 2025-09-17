Troubled by spread eagle in new skate? Let’s see how to complete this demanding trick

Fans of skateboarding all over the world were waiting for this day because we can play the newest part of skate. series, called simply skate., just like the original from 2007. However, something went wrong… we had some signs that the newest installment might not be what fans expect from the game and the reviews shows that the concerns were justified. But don’t be discouraged. The game is free, and many players gave it a try and still had fun, even though it is not the ideal successor to the legacy. If you start the game, you will soon see that there is a trick that can be quite important for you – spread eagle. Let’s see how to perform it.

How to complete spread eagle in skate.

Spread eagle is important for many more unrealistic challenges in skate. For example, you need to climb to the top of the building and hit 3 canopies with the spread eagle on (as you need to keep it for 12 seconds). Spread eagle is about falling with legs and arms spread out (as the name of the trick suggests), mostly to control the fall and hit the ground in the place you want to hit. To perform spread eagle, you need to press:

R1 and X if you use Dualsense (PlayStation) controller. RB and A if you use Xbox controller.

Of course, let’s keep in mind that the above might change in the future. The game was released in early access. So, expect new things to be added. The roadmap can be checked here. However, it is quite vague and very general. So, don’t expect to learn any details from it. Let’s hope that skate. will be only improved over time.