Huge surprise for PS Plus subscribers. A remake from 2024 is to be added to the offer
Reliable leaks suggest that the Silent Hill remake from Bloober Team will soon join the PS Plus Extra offer.
Everything indicates that players who pay for the PlayStation Plus subscription in the Extra plan will soon receive a very pleasant surprise. According to the latest rumors, they will be able to play the remake of Silent Hill 2 on October 21.
This information comes from a well-known leaker, billbil_kun. In recent years, he's built a reputation as an excellent source of PS Plus leaks, so we take his word for it.
It's worth noting that adding the game to the PlayStation Plus Extra lineup might be linked to Sony's exclusive deal with Konami coming to an end. Many players expect that a port of Silent Hill 2 for Xbox Series X/S, and perhaps also for Nintendo Switch 2, will be announced any day now. If the game were added to PS Plus Extra, it would sweeten the loss of exclusivity for Sony fans.
The Silent Hill 2 remake was released on October 8 last year, simultaneously on PlayStation 5 and PC.
