Huge surprise for PS Plus subscribers. A remake from 2024 is to be added to the offer

Reliable leaks suggest that the Silent Hill remake from Bloober Team will soon join the PS Plus Extra offer.

Adrian Werner

Everything indicates that players who pay for the PlayStation Plus subscription in the Extra plan will soon receive a very pleasant surprise. According to the latest rumors, they will be able to play the remake of Silent Hill 2 on October 21.

This information comes from a well-known leaker, billbil_kun. In recent years, he's built a reputation as an excellent source of PS Plus leaks, so we take his word for it.

It's worth noting that adding the game to the PlayStation Plus Extra lineup might be linked to Sony's exclusive deal with Konami coming to an end. Many players expect that a port of Silent Hill 2 for Xbox Series X/S, and perhaps also for Nintendo Switch 2, will be announced any day now. If the game were added to PS Plus Extra, it would sweeten the loss of exclusivity for Sony fans.

The Silent Hill 2 remake was released on October 8 last year, simultaneously on PlayStation 5 and PC.

More:

Silent Hill 2

October 8, 2024

PC PlayStation
Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

