PS Plus Game Catalog additions for October includes the perfect horror remake and more great games for the season

Today, PlayStation announced a list of new games coming to the PlayStation Plus game catalog next week, available to PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. This new batch of games includes a variety of horror titles perfect for October, along with a few bonuses. This month’s additions include some classic horror titles, one of the best remakes of last year, and a great RPG from earlier this year.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue additions for October are perfect for Halloween season

This announcement comes from the PlayStation Blog. These games are separate from the October PS Plus monthly games, which are only available to claim for October. These games are being added to the catalog, so they will be available for the foreseeable future. Although I highly recommend playing many of these games this month, if you can. All of these games will join the service next week on October 21st.

Silent Hill 2

Perhaps the most notable addition to the game catalog this month, and not just because it’s October, is last year’s highly praised remake of Silent Hill 2. If you need proof, just look at the Steam reviews, which, out of over 32,000, are Overwhelmingly Positive at 95%. In this remake of the classic 2001 horror game, venture into the town of Silent Hill as James Sunderland. Discover a foggy town full of monsters in this psychological thriller that lives up to the legacy of the franchise. It’s also the perfect game to jump into if you just finished playing Silent Hill f earlier this month.

V Rising

For something more on the indie side of gaming, check out V Rising from Stunlock Studios, which will be added to the PS Plus game catalog this month. In this survival action RPG, you play as a vampire awakened from a long slumber who discovers they must rebuild their castle. The surrounding forests are full of mythical creatures, friends, foes, and, of course, a population of humans ready to become loyal servants. V Rising can be played with online multiplayer, but it’s up to you to decide whether to work cooperatively or not. Such is the life of building a vampiric empire.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1

Survive a supernatural toy factory in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1, the first story in this episodic first-person puzzle horror game. Don’t get caught by the vengeful toys in this mysterious and iconic title from Mob Entertainment. “You played with toys. Now it’s their turn to play with you.”

Until Dawn

The last of the true horror games coming to PS Plus this October is the narrative-focused, choice-driven classic from Supermassive Games, Until Dawn. This is the remake version, “rebuilt from the ground up for PS5,” so even if you played the original, which launched in 2015, this is an upgraded experience. A group of friends returns to their friend’s mansion in the woods and finds themselves in a nightmare situation. Your choices determine who lives and who dies.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Halloween, Christmas, or Easter, it doesn’t matter when players get access to a new Yakuza title; it will be great no matter the season. This month, Yakuza: Like a Dragon comes to the PS Plus game catalog. This is the first time the now beloved protagonist, Ichiban Kasuga, takes on the starring role in a Yakuza game, which later continues in 2024’s Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. If you’re thinking about jumping into this beloved chaotic RPG series from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, this could be the perfect opportunity to jump in.

As Dusk Falls

While not geared towards horror, As Dusk Falls does mirror some of Until Dawn’s mechanics in how your choices can determine the outcome of the story. This original interactive drama from INTERIOR/NIGHT and Xbox Game Studios follows the branching paths of a cast of characters after a robbery gone wrong. As Dusk Falls has so many possible outcomes that it’s worth playing multiple times to see what else can happen.

Wizard with a Gun

While it might sound like a great Halloween costume, Wizard with a Gun, from Galvanic Games, is not a horror game either. In this co-op action-adventure sandbox, players team up to explore the wilderness and craft arcane ammunition for an armory of guns. A balance of gameplay from the top-down isometric shooter to managing your magical laboratory, this will be a great game to jump into with a few friends.

Tekken 3

Finally, Tekken 3 will also join the game catalog, but it is only available to PS Plus Premium subscribers. This new version of the classic fighting game, which was originally released on the original PlayStation, introduces “an all-new CGI opening and unique endings for each character…” while also including “every mode from previous entries…” such as “Arcade Mode, Versus Mode, Team Battle Mode for competitive play, and Practice Mode…”