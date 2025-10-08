„As long as you're having fun, we don't care too much.” Ghost of Yotei devs don't get angry at players who ignore a huge part of their game

Players are keen to buy the newly released Ghost of Yotei (the boxed version of the title reached No. 1 in the UK, among other places) and, as the ratings on the PS Store indicate, people are enjoying the game from Sucker Punch Productions studio. The developer really wanted to make sure the game was fun, and its creative director, Jason Connell, talked about it in an interview with GamesRadar+.

Some fans focus solely on the main story of the games, while others enjoy doing all available activities and side quests. Connell said the team isn't upset that some players miss out on smaller missions or other challenges, as long as they're having fun.

If they don't want to do it [side quests], we're just like, 'OK, that's your choice. As long as you're having fun, we don't care too much.'

There's a lot to do and discover in the open world of Ghost of Yotei – for example, we can learn about Jin Sakai's fate after the events of Ghost of Tsushima. We owe that to the huge freedom in the game, which, according to the developer himself, is the greatest among all the titles in Sucker Punch's portfolio.

Our philosophical sort of thing about this game was to let you have more freedom than any game we've ever had.

During the chat, the creative director also mentioned a bit about making the universe more appealing. In the case of plot, the pace of action is, according to him, easier to manage. Creating an open world is a whole different thing, especially when the pace is "demanding" to get just right.

Narrative pacing is a bit easier to understand, and so that one's a bit more straightforward, but that open-world pacing one is quite challenging. We do all these little tricks to make it kind of work out for us.

Ghost of Yotei launched on October 2, 2025 exclusively on PlayStation 5. The game has received over 20,000 ratings from PS Store users so far, with an average score of 4.85/5.