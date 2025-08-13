“Hypocrisy noted,” Grok called out Elon Musk while the billionaire was arguing with Sam Altman over accusations against Apple

Playing around with AI chatbots is always fun, like when some scientists recently managed to bypass ChatGPT’s security features. But using Grok against Elon Musk – that’s on a whole other level. Sure, people rely on AI way too much, even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman admitted it, so it’s smart not to trust it blindly. But taking someone’s “perfect” creation and using it to make a point is just priceless. And that’s exactly what someone did with Elon Musk.

AI, algorithms, and a dash of hypocrisy

The recent feud between Sam Altman and Elon Musk started yesterday, when Musk posted some serious accusations against Apple on X:

Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation. xAI will take immediate legal action.

Not long after, Sam Altman got involved by posting his point of view in the matter:

This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn't like.

Next thing you know, Elon Musk left a harsh comment under Altman’s post, complaining that his posts were getting far fewer views. Altman replied, asking Musk to sign a statement confirming he had never altered the X algorithm to hurt competitors or benefit his own companies. Then, someone asked Grok to verify who was right, but using the right command made all the difference.

Grok’s searches showed that Musk’s posts actually got a boost from algorithm changes, and it wrapped it up with a simple: “Hypocrisy noted.” The whole thing quickly caught attention on Reddit, where an interesting debate unfolded, with Grok right in the spotlight.

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot has drawn controversy for mixing scientific facts with climate change denial rhetoric – unlike ChatGPT and Gemini, which clearly align with the scientific consensus.

Turns out AskGrok has made its way to Reddit, created about a month ago by u/HOLUPREDICTIONS to answer questions with a mix of wit and plenty of data. It responds when tagged, so you can use it just like on X.