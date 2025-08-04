All prismatic cooking recipes in Grow a Garden (GaG) Roblox
There's a cooking event happening in Grow a Garden (GaG) in Roblox. Here, you will learn all the prismatic recipes so you can get the best rewards!
There is nothing better than freedom in games, and that is exactly what Roblox offers as the most popular platform that allows you to create many different modes and games. Every player will find something for themselves here. Some will search for gold in Prospecting, while others will defeat bosses in Blox Fruits. This time, however, we will talk about Grow a Garden, a game in which, as the name suggests, you will take care of your garden. And this is the best time to check it out, as there is an ongoing cooking event right now. So, if you want to learn all the prismatic cooking recipes in GaG, you'll find everything you need in our guide.
All prismatic cooking recipes in Grow a Garden (Roblox)
GaG (Roblox) got a new cooking event. In the game, you can find Chris P.'s Kitchen. Interacting with him will allow you to find out what this NPC is thinking (more specifically, what dish he is thinking about). Cooking the desired meals will earn you rewards of varying rarity, such as Watering Can, Reclaimer, or Hotdog Cart. Keep in mind that the prizes may not be worth the effort sometimes, with Artichoke as a good example.
While Chris, the pig NPC, will accept any rarity of a dish, it is always better to prepare the highest rarity meal for him. Prismatic recipes are a good choice. So, if you want to find out what ingredients you need to create a culinary masterpiece that will satisfy Chris's palate, below you will find a list of all prismatic cooking recipes:
Keep in mind that some recipes work only when the chef is craving for them and can create a different item or rarity when he is not.
- Prismatic Burger – 1x sugarglaze + 1x grand tomato + 3x bone blossom,
- Prismatic Cake – 1x banana + 3x bone blossom, / 1x banana + 1x sugar apple + 3x bone blossom
- Prismatic Candy Apple – 3 Sugar Apple + 2 Kiwi
- Prismatic Donut – 1x sugarglaze + 4x bone blossom
- Prismatic Hot Dog – 1x corn + 4x bone blossom
- Prismatic Ice Cream – 1x banana (or 1x sugarglaze) + 1x sugar apple + 3x bone blossom
- Prismatic Pie – 1x pumpkin + 4x bone blossom
- Prismatic Pizza –1x beanstalk + 3x bone blossom
- Prismatic Porridge – 1x corn + 4x sugar apple
- Prismatic Salad – 1x tomato + 4x bone blossom
- Prismatic Sandwich – Unfortunately, there is currently no confirmed recipe for the Prismatic Sandwich. Divine: 3x bone blossom + 1x tomato + 1x corn
- Prismatic Smoothie – 1x sugar apple + 1 ember lily
- Prismatic Spaghetti – 1 tomato + 1 corn + 3 bone blossom
- Prismatic Sweet Tea – 4 sugar apple + burning bud
- Prismatic Sushi – 3x bone blossom + 1x bamboo + 1x corn
- Prismatic Waffle – 1x cacao + 1x sugarglaze + 3 bone blossom
