PS Plus Extra and Premium for August 2025 includes a brand new indie and classic superhero game

Today, PlayStation has revealed the new games arriving on the PS Plus game catalogue this month. These games will be available to PS Plus Extra and Premium members, with two exclusive to Premium subscribers. We already knew about Giant Squid’s Sword of the Sea, which releases on August 19th, but there are more than a few others joining the program, too. Plus, if you are a subscriber, you should know that there are also a few games leaving the service this month. These updates all take effect on August 19th.

All games coming to the PS Plus game catalogue in August 2025

The news comes from the PlayStation Blog, where a brief description is given of all eleven games joining the service this month. Subscribers will be able to enjoy some indie hits from the last few years, along with a major PlayStation Studios title featuring a popular superhero, and one of the best-selling fighting games of recent years. Here are all the games arriving on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium on August 19th:

PS Plus Extra and Premium

PS Plus Premium

Action Forward

If you haven’t had the chance to check out Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac Games, this month will be your chance. Nominated for Game of the Year in 2018, and the precursor to the equally popular Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Miles Morales. This cinematic action game became an instant classic for fans and cemented the series as a staple of PlayStation’s first-party catalogue.

For some more action, but a little less on the wholesome side, you might want to try Mortal Kombat 1. Don’t let the “1” in the title fool you; this is the most recent entry in the long-running fighting game series. It is meant to serve as a sort of story reset, so if you haven’t been keeping up, this would be the perfect time to jump back in. But also, if you don’t care about the story and just want some high-octane fighting action, you can have that too.

For something a little more off the beaten path, you may want to try Earth Defense Force 6. This chaotic PvE third-person shooter has the players facing off against overwhelming alien forces that will often resemble giant insects. Use various classes and weaponry to keep Earth safe from invaders, and include some friends with online co-op.

Unique Indie Hits

Aside from the release of Sword of the Sea, there are two other exciting indies to check out this month on PS Plus. Indika is a surreal experience unlike any other game you will have played before. Among indie spaces, it was one of the most talked-about games from 2024 for how it approaches gameplay. One minute you’re doing monotonous tasks as a nun in the snow, and before you know it, you’re in a 2D retro-inspired collect-a-thon. This is one of those games that’s best to jump into knowing as little as possible.

For something a little more straightforward or cozy, check out Coral Island. This farming simulator appears similar to others in the genre on the surface, but in Coral Island, you can also dive into a second world below the waves. Manage your farm, build a town, and form relationships with a wide range of NPCs.

This month, subscribers will gain access to Harold Halibut. This narrative-focused game almost feels like it could have been a movie by Wes Anderson, following the stop-motion animation style of Fantastic Mr. Fox. But Harold Halibut’s sci-fi setting has the protagonist exploring a retro-futuristic spaceship submerged in an alien ocean rather than a farmstead. This game has a great story, but it’s almost enough to just marvel at the visual style.

Beloved RPGs

Inspired by classic tactical fantasy RPGs, Unicorn Overlord, from developer Vanillaware and publisher Atlus, will come to PS Plus this month. There are over 60 unique characters to add to your party, and a vast fantasy world to explore. Grow your renown in the five nations and work your way towards reclaiming your rightful throne.

Experience the culmination of the Atelier Ryza trilogy in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key. When a strange archipelago suddenly appears, Ryza and her friends will have to defend their homeland. These games feature an in-depth crafting mechanic that allows Ryza to utilize her atelier to brew potions and other magical items.

Exclusive to Premium

There are also two classic PlayStation titles that will be exclusive to Premium level subscribers this month, and they are both from the Resident Evil franchise. Both Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis will be available starting August 19th. In Resident Evil 2, play as Leon Kennedy as you explore Raccoon City, then in Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, play as Jill Valentine as you explore the remains of the city and investigate the Umbrella Corporation. From the PlayStation Blog: “Witness the climax of the Raccoon City story with your own eyes.”