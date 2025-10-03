„I just haven't got the life energy left to do this again.” Strategy games and RPGs legend doesn't want to live a life of false hope, he knows this is the end

Peter Molyneux, a legend in the gaming industry, the developer of the Fable series and classics like Populous and Black & White, openly admits that his career is slowly coming to an end. The 66-year-old developer revealed in an interview with Edge magazine (via GamesRadar+) that the latest project he is working on, Masters of Albion, may be his last game.

I know people are going to say, 'Come on, it won't be your last game," but, you know, I'm 66 years old. I'm working as hard as I've ever worked in my life. And I just haven't got the life energy left to do this again, said Molyneux.

The dev emphasized that he put all his heart and effort into the Masters of Albion strategy, which is supposed to resemble Fable in many aspects.

Everything that I've done... it just feels like this is the bet, you know? I've put all my chips on the table, he added.

For years, Molyneux has been considered one of the most controversial developers of games. After the huge success of the crowdfunding campaign for Godus, the game never left Early Access, and the designer's reputation suffered greatly. Even today, there are voices suggesting that every announcement he makes should be taken with caution.

Nevertheless, it's hard not to appreciate Molyneux's contribution to the development of the medium – from revolutionary simulations to ambitious RPGs and genres he helped co-create. If he leaves the industry, it would really mark the end of an era.

It's interesting to note that other veterans, like 62-year-old Hideo Kojima, are dealing with similar issues. He's been pretty open about the increasing toll game development takes on both mental and physical health. Time spares not even the greatest visionaries.

Will Masters of Albion actually turn out to be Molyneux's last title? We'll have to wait a bit for an official answer, but it seems like the video game legend is really getting close to retiring.