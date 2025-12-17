Larian Studios dispels doubts about Divinity once and for all. New RPG may follow in Baldur's Gate 3's footsteps, but release is a long way off

The dust has settled after The Game Awards 2025, but the topic of the upcoming game from Larian Studios remains hot. After revealing the first trailer for the new Divinity, the creators are eager to share more information about the project. If you still had any doubts, it's time to dispel them – the next game from the Belgian company will be a turn-based RPG. Swen Vincke revealed some details about the plot and the progress of the work. Divinityis likely to launch after 2026.

Baldur’s Gate 3 creators once again focus on turn-based gameplay

Larian Studios doesn't plan to move away from the solutions it has been developing for over a decade. In Divinity, the creators are trying to use all the experience they've gained over the years. However, Swen Vincke (the company's CEO) assured that it will not be a clone of Divinity: Original Sin II. The title will give us a lot of freedom, letting us mix and match actions to get the best outcome. Just like in Baldur's Gate III, you can probably expect to use the environment tactically, like starting fires or zapping enemies more effectively. The system is designed to be easy to grasp but challenging to fully master.

The choice of game mechanics shouldn't be surprising, not only because of the direction the Belgian company has taken in recent years. As noted by a Reddit user, back in August this year, the studio was looking for a combat designer for its branch in Guildford, England, and experience with turn-based games was an additional asset.

Swen Vincke: "We are finishing the second year of production"

The creators have effectively kept the work on Divinity a secret. However, it seems that the progress is going quite smoothly. The project has been in the works for 2 years, and it's not just out of pre-production; they've also cast some of the roles. The example of Baldur’s Gate III (or the recently award-winning Clair Obscur: Expedition 33) has shown how important the voices of the characters in the game are. That's why the team is already inviting actors to the six recording studios in Guildford.

It's obviously too early to discuss a potential release date, but it's hard to expect it to happen before 2027. According to Swen Vincke, it is "healthier" to develop a game over 3-4 years. However, the team needed 6 years to complete Baldur's Gate III, although this process was extended by the COVID-19 pandemic, among other factors. What's important is that the developers are considering showing off Divinity in Early Access, but they haven't made a final decision yet.

The studio is focused on reducing production time, which generative artificial intelligence can help with. Right now, creators often use AI to explore ideas, create presentations, concept art, or placeholder texts. Vincke says that people are still the ones handling every part of the game, and this kind of tech hasn't really made things more efficient yet.

Plot

We can expect that the new title from Larian Studios will be deeply rooted in the world known from the Divinity series. Characters and storylines from previous installments will return in the game. This way, die-hard fans can dig deeper, but newbies won't miss out on getting the full story. Divinity is set to present a new, standalone story.

The game's action will take place after a major event from the previous installment, so what happened before actually took place. It helped shape the world, but it's a new dawn, new times are coming. We wanted to show that we have a more established universe, which is why it's there – said Vincke in an interview with VGC.

The creators keep suggesting you check out the earlier installments of the series before the new one drops. They've given us a great reason to be excited – as of yesterday, the popular game Divinity: Original Sin II is out in an upgraded version.

