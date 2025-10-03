A critical security flaw in Unity Engine was discovered after 8 years. It puts players at risk, and now all games need an urgent patch

Unity is excellent for indie devs and small studios, but it’s also used for bigger projects. People often complain that games made with this engine aren’t well optimized, and the software has its share of controversy – some blame Unity, others blame the developers, and the truth is likely somewhere in between. But there’s an issue that overshadows optimization concerns: a security gap in Unity that’s been around since 2017.

New security patch required for all games built with Unity 2017.1 and later

The developer at Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon posted on the game’s Discord today about the Unity flaw. A few days ago, they released a mini patch provided by Unity to fix the problem.

This vulnerability does not affect consoles The micro patch we released two days ago was a patch provided by Unity to address the issue. We recommend everyone to only use the latest update and to refrain from using older game versions as the exploit is now public and could start being exploited. This applies to pretty much all unity games. We recommend caution and to refrain from playing those games until a patch for them is released.

Unity has found a serious security flaw affecting games and apps made with Unity 2017.1 and later on Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux (but not consoles). The problem comes from command-line arguments that could let apps run arbitrary code, which might expose data or give extra privileges. There’s no sign it’s been exploited, but developers are urged to act.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

From indies to big hits

According to Unity’s Security Update Advisory, the gap was discovered in June 2025 and patched on October 2, 2025. So now every single game made with this Engine needs to be updated. And it’s not just indie devs who need to act – big titles are also made with Unity, so this is a high-priority.

Related:Easy way to get wood in Tainted Grail. After a few days you will have a lot of it

Here are just some of the most popular games built in Unity:

Some of the games listed above, like Cities: Skylines 2, have already been patched, so the rest will probably do the same.