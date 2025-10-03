How to get Black Agumon, Black Gabumon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Digimon Story Time Stranger was released a few hours ago and it is already a hit with over 54,000 concurrent players on Steam alone (via SteamDB). This series is a strong competition to Pokemon, with equally cute creatures to collect. So, no wonder that many fans are looking for special Digimons – Black Agumon and Black Gabumon. However, it might be too late for you.

How to get Black Agumon and Black Gabumon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

There is one prerequisite to get Black Agumon and Black Gabumon in Digimon Story Time Stranger – you had to preorder the game. Those creatures are exclusive rewards for those who have bought this production before its official release. After the premiere, even if you have the Ultimate Edition, you won't be able to claim Black Agumon and Black Gabumon. As the Digimons included in this Edition are of regular color.

If you are entitled to Black Agumon and Black Gabumon, and still have problems with claiming them, here’s what you need to do:

Open your Digivice: Y (Xbox), Triangle (PS5 DualSense) or C (keyboard). Go to Item menu. Pick the last category – “Item Packs” and claim packs.

Keep in mind that you can’t pick Digimons until you unlock this ability in the game. You will have to play a few minutes to the point of meeting a Mysterious Girl (so a little bit after getting your first Digimon).

Digivice.Source: my own screen, Digimon Story Time Stranger, developer: Media.Vision Inc.

Once you reach this point in the game, you can once again open your Digivice, but this time go to Digimon menu and Setup. You will be able to add more Digimon to your team, Black Agumon and Black Gabumon included. Good luck.